SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL/FOLHAPRESS) - Neymar foi o sexto atleta mais bem pago do mundo em 2023 e é o único brasileiro que aparece na lista do top 100.

O craque brasileiro recebeu 86 milhões de dólares em salários e bônus e mais 35 milhões de dólares em endosso, totalizando 121 milhões de dólares (R$ 600,1 milhões, na cotação desta quinta-feira (8) em 2023.

No topo do ranking está Cristiano Ronaldo, com um total de 275 milhões de dólares (R$ 1,3 bilhão). Fechando o top 3 estão o golfista Jon Ram (203 milhões de dólares - R$ 1 bilhão) e Lionel Messi (130 milhões de dólares - R$ 644,8 milhões), respectivamente.

A maior parte da lista é composta por atletas que nasceram nos Estados Unidos. Ao todo, eles são 65 dos 100 mencionados.

Dentre os esportes citados estão: futebol, basquete, golfe, futebol americano, tênis, beisebol, boxe e Fórmula 1.

O salário e o prêmio em dinheiro incluem todos os bônus pagos, incluindo contratações, incentivos, playoffs e pagamento de All-Star Games. A receita de endosso inclui ganhos de patrocínios, licenciamento, royalties, memorabilia, aparições, design de campos de golfe, mídia, ofertas de livros e concessionárias de automóveis de marca.

CONFIRA O RANKING

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (futebol) $275M

2 Jon Rahm (golfe) $203M

3 Lionel Messi (futebol) $130M

4 LeBron James (basquete) $125.7M

5 Kylian Mbappé (futebol) $125M

6 Neymar (futebol) $121M

7 Stephen Curry (basquete) $98.9M

8 Giannis Antetokounmpo (basquete) $88.4M

9 Kevin Durant (basquete) $86.9M

10 Patrick Mahomes (futebol americano) $84.3M

11 Lamar Jackson (futebol americano) $82.5M

12 Karim Benzema (futebol) $78M

13 Rory McIlroy (golfe) $77.4M

14 Tiger Woods (golfe) $77.2M

15 Max Verstappen (Fórmula 1) $75M

16 Shohei Ohtani (beisebol) $70M

17 Canelo Álvarez (boxe) $66M

18 Erling Haaland (futebol) $63M

19 Lewis Hamilton (Fórmula 1) $62M

20 Max Scherzer (beisebol) $60.8M

21 Damian Lillard (basquete) $60.3M

22 Klay Thompson (basquete) $60.1M

23 Mohamed Salah (futebol) $56M

24 Anthony Joshua (boxe) $55M

25 Russell Westbrook (basquete) $54M

26 Nick Bosa (futebol americano) $53.6M

27 Viktor Hovland (golfe) $52.3M

27 Scottie Scheffler (golfe) $52.3M

29 James Harden (basquete) $51.6M

30 Joe Burrow (futebol americano) $51.5M

31 Paul George (basquete) $51.1M

32 Bradley Beal (basquete)$50.5M

33 Kawhi Leonard (basquete) $50.1M

34 Luka Don?i? (basquete) $49.7M

35 Jimmy Butler (basquete) $47.9M

36 Daniel Jones (futebol americano) $47.5M

37 Jake Paul (boxe) $47M

38 Joel Embiid (basquete) $46.8M

39 Brooks Koepka (golfe) $46.7M

40 Deshaun Watson (futebol americano) $46.5M

41 Devin Booker (basquete) $46.3M

42 Aaron Rodgers (futebol americano) $45.9M

43 Nikola Jokic (basquete) $45.7M

44 Anthony Davis (basquete) $45.5M

45 Dak Prescott (futebol americano) $45M

46 Novak Djokovic (tênis) $44.9M

47 Trae Young (basquete) $44.7M

48 Justin Verlander (beisebol) $44.5M

49 Aaron Judge (beiseol) $44M

50 Zach LaVine (basquete) $43.7M

51 Cameron Smith (golfe) $43.3M

52 Kyrie Irving (basquete) $43.2M

53 Jordan Spieth (golfe) $42.9M

54 Gervonta Davis (boxe) $42.5M

54 Kyler Murray (futebol americano) $42.5M

56 Carlos Alcaraz (tênis) $42.2M

57 Jamal Murray (basquete) $41M

58 Ryan Garcia (boxe) $40.5M

58 Mike Trout (beisebol) $40.5M

60 Donovan Mitchell (basquete) $40.4M

61 Rudy Gobert (basquete) $40.2M

61 Talor Gooch (golfe) $40.2M

63 Jayson Tatum (basquete) $40.1M

64 Tyson Fury (boxe) $40M

65 Rashan Gary (futebol americano) $39.9M

66 Tobias Harris (basquete) $39.3M

67 Chris Paul (basquete) $38.5M

68 Ben Simmons (basquete) $38.4M

69 Anthony Rendon (beisebol) $38.3M

70 Russell Wilson (futebol americano) $38M

70 Sadio Mané (futebol) $38M

70 Pascal Siakam (basquete) $38M

73 CJ McCollum (basquete) $37.9M

74 Jrue Holiday (basquete) $37.8M

75 Zion Williamson (basquete) $37.6M

76 Corey Seager (beisebol) $37.5M

76 Gerrit Cole (beisebol) $37.5M

78 Karl-Anthony Towns (basquete) $37.2M

79 Carlos Correa (beisebol) $37M

79 Josh Allen (futebol americano) $37M

81 Kristaps Porzi??is (basquete) $36.7M

82 Brandon Ingram (basquete) $36.1M

83 Riyad Mahrez (futebol) $36M

83 Robert Lewandowski (futebol) $36M

85 Chris Lindstrom (futebol americano) $35.8M

86 Dustin Johnson (golfe) $35.7M

87 Khris Middleton (basquete) $35.3M

88 Kevin De Bruyne (futebol) $35M

89 Michael Porter Jr. (basquete) $33.9M

90 Orlando Brown Jr. (futebol americano) $33.8M

91 Gordon Hayward (basquete) $33.7M

92 Stephen Strasburg (beisebol) $33.6M

93 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (basquete) $33.5M

94 Bryce Harper (beisebol) $33.2M

95 Kirk Cousins (futebol americano) $33M

96 De'Aaron Fox (basquete) $32.9M

97 Miguel Cabrera (beisebol) $32.8M

98 Bam Adebayo (basquete) $32.7M

99 Giancarlo Stanton (beisebol) $32.6M

100 Derek Carr (futebol americano) $32.5M