SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A brasileira Anitta está entre os indicados do Grammy 2023, principal premiação da indústria musical. A artista aparece entre os nomeados da categoria Artista Revelação. A lista foi divulgada hoje em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.
A cantora Beyoncé e o rapper Kendrick Lamar são os mais indicados da lista, com respectivamente nove e oito nomeações. Além deles, Adele e Brandi Carlile acumulam sete indicações ao prêmio.
CONFIRA OS INDICADOS AO GRAMMY 2023
MÚSICA DO ANO
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO POP
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO OU GRUPO
ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Lizzo - Special
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE/ELETRÔNICA
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
MELHOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELETRÔNICA
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Fonseca - Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +