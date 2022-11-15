SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A brasileira Anitta está entre os indicados do Grammy 2023, principal premiação da indústria musical. A artista aparece entre os nomeados da categoria Artista Revelação. A lista foi divulgada hoje em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

A cantora Beyoncé e o rapper Kendrick Lamar são os mais indicados da lista, com respectivamente nove e oito nomeações. Além deles, Adele e Brandi Carlile acumulam sete indicações ao prêmio.

*

CONFIRA OS INDICADOS AO GRAMMY 2023

MÚSICA DO ANO

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO POP

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO OU GRUPO

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Lizzo - Special

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

MELHOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +