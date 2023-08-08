SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A MTV anunciou os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2023, principal prêmio que premia videoclipes. A premiação deve ocorrer em 12 de setembro.

Anitta, que ano passado se tornou a primeira brasileira a ganhar um VMA, volta a competir na nova edição. O clipe de "Funk Rave" disputa na categoria de videoclipe latino ao lado de vídeos de Shakira e Bad Bunny.

Taylor Swift lidera em número de indicações, aparecendo em oito categorias. Logo em seguida, está SZA, com seis indicações. As duas aparecem na categoria de vídeo do ano, a primeira com "Anti-Hero", a segunda com "Kill Bill".

Ainda na categoria, estão Miley Cyrus com "Flowers", Doja Cat com "Attention", Nicki Minaj com "Super Freaky Girl", Olivia Rodrigo com "Vampire" e Sam Smith e Kim Petras com "Unholy".

Veja lista com todos os indicados:

VÍDEO DO ANO

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

ARTISTA DO ANO

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

MÚSICA DO ANO

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE LATINO

Anitta - "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - "un x100to"

Karol G & Shakira - "TQG"

Rosalía - "Despechá"

Shakira - "Acro?stico"

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone & Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

KAROL G & Shakira - "TQG"

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin? (Remix)"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE POP

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

P!NK - "Trustfall"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin ft. Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ROCK

Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"

Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"

Ma?neskin - "The Loneliest"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It?s Halloween"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ALTERNATIVO

Blink-182 - "Edging"

Boygenius - "The Film"

Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"

Chlo?e ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin? (Remix)"

SZA - "Shirt"

Toosii - "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE K-POP

Aespa - "Girls"

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Fiffty Fifty - "Cupid"

Seventeen - "Super"

Stray Kids - "S-Class"

Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr - "Rush"

Burna Boy - "It?s Plenty"

Davido ft. Musa Keys - "Unavailable"

Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana"

Libianca - "People"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE PELO BEM

Alicia Keys - "If I Ain?t Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny - "El Apago?n - Aqui? Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

Maluma - "La Reina"

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Adele - "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake - "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Boygenius - "The Film"

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

SZA - "Shirt"

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side"

Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"

Melanie Martinez - "Void"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit"

Miley Cyrus - "River"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

MELHOR APRESENTAÇÃO "PUSH" DO ANO

Augusto de 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"

Setembro de 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"

Outubro de 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"

Novembro de 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"

Dezembro de 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"

Janeiro de 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"

Fevereiro de 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"

Março de 2023: Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"

Abril de 2023: Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Maio de 2023: Ice Spice ? "Princess Diana"

Junho de 2023: FLO ? "Losing You"

Junho de 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"