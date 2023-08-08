SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A MTV anunciou os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2023, principal prêmio que premia videoclipes. A premiação deve ocorrer em 12 de setembro.
Anitta, que ano passado se tornou a primeira brasileira a ganhar um VMA, volta a competir na nova edição. O clipe de "Funk Rave" disputa na categoria de videoclipe latino ao lado de vídeos de Shakira e Bad Bunny.
Taylor Swift lidera em número de indicações, aparecendo em oito categorias. Logo em seguida, está SZA, com seis indicações. As duas aparecem na categoria de vídeo do ano, a primeira com "Anti-Hero", a segunda com "Kill Bill".
Ainda na categoria, estão Miley Cyrus com "Flowers", Doja Cat com "Attention", Nicki Minaj com "Super Freaky Girl", Olivia Rodrigo com "Vampire" e Sam Smith e Kim Petras com "Unholy".
Veja lista com todos os indicados:
*
VÍDEO DO ANO
Doja Cat - "Attention"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
ARTISTA DO ANO
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
MÚSICA DO ANO
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"
Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE LATINO
Anitta - "Funk Rave"
Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - "un x100to"
Karol G & Shakira - "TQG"
Rosalía - "Despechá"
Shakira - "Acro?stico"
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
Post Malone & Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
KAROL G & Shakira - "TQG"
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin? (Remix)"
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE POP
Demi Lovato - "Swine"
Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
P!NK - "Trustfall"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE HIP-HOP
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"
GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"
Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"
Metro Boomin ft. Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ROCK
Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"
Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"
Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"
Ma?neskin - "The Loneliest"
Metallica - "Lux Æterna"
Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It?s Halloween"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ALTERNATIVO
Blink-182 - "Edging"
Boygenius - "The Film"
Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
Paramore - "This Is Why"
Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"
Chlo?e ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin? (Remix)"
SZA - "Shirt"
Toosii - "Favorite Song"
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE K-POP
Aespa - "Girls"
Blackpink - "Pink Venom"
Fiffty Fifty - "Cupid"
Seventeen - "Super"
Stray Kids - "S-Class"
Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr - "Rush"
Burna Boy - "It?s Plenty"
Davido ft. Musa Keys - "Unavailable"
Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana"
Libianca - "People"
Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE PELO BEM
Alicia Keys - "If I Ain?t Got You (Orchestral)"
Bad Bunny - "El Apago?n - Aqui? Vive Gente"
Demi Lovato - "Swine"
Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"
Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"
Maluma - "La Reina"
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
Adele - "I Drink Wine"
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover"
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Doja Cat - "Attention"
Drake - "Falling Back"
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
Boygenius - "The Film"
Blackpink - "Pink Venom"
Doja Cat - "Attention"
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"
SZA - "Shirt"
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side"
Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"
Melanie Martinez - "Void"
Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
Blackpink - "Pink Venom"
Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"
Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"
Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Blackpink - "Pink Venom"
Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit"
Miley Cyrus - "River"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
MELHOR APRESENTAÇÃO "PUSH" DO ANO
Augusto de 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"
Setembro de 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"
Outubro de 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"
Novembro de 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"
Dezembro de 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"
Janeiro de 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"
Fevereiro de 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"
Março de 2023: Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"
Abril de 2023: Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"
Maio de 2023: Ice Spice ? "Princess Diana"
Junho de 2023: FLO ? "Losing You"
Junho de 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"
