SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - "Baldur's Gate 3" foi eleito o jogo do ano pelo The Game Awards 2023, na madrugada desta sexta-feira. A cerimônia é considerada o Oscar dos games e premia títulos de variados gêneros. O trabalho da Larian Studios foi laureado ainda em outras cinco categorias, incluindo melhor RPG, melhor atuação e escolha do público.

"A equipe da Larian dedicou seus corações e almas durante seis anos neste jogo, às vezes em circunstâncias muito difíceis", disse o fundador e diretor do estúdio, Swen Vincke, ao receber o prêmio.

"Alan Wake 2" foi outro dos grandes vencedores da noite, com três troféus, de melhor direção, melhor direção de arte e melhor narrativa. A Nintendo levou também alguns prêmios prestigiosos com seus games exclusivos ?"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" foi o melhor game de ação/aventura; "Pikmin 4" o melhor de simulação/estratégia; e "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" levou o de melhor jogo para a família.

Destaque ainda para "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon", mais votado pela crítica na categoria de ação, "Street Fighter 6" foi o melhor jogo de luta e "Sea of Stars" foi o destaque da seleção independente.

A cerimônia contou ainda com a presença de celebridades como os atores Matthew McConaughey e Timothée Chalamet. O evento exibiu uma série de trailers de novos títulos que em desenvolvimento, como remakes de títulos clássicos da Sega, como "Jet Set Radio" e "Crazy Taxi".

Hideo Kojima, mestre japonês e autor da saga "Metal Gear Solid", apresentou "OD", que está desenvolvendo em colaboração com o ator e cineasta Jordan Peele, de "Corra!".

"É um jogo, não me interpretem de maneira errada, mas, ao mesmo tempo, é um filme, uma nova forma de mídia", disse Kojima sobre "OD", um jogo imersivo que pretende testar o limite do medo.

Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores.

*

JOGO DO ANO

- "Alan Wake 2"

**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur?s Gate 3"**

- "Marvel?s Spider-Man 2"

- "Resident Evil 4"

- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"

- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

**- VENCEDOR: "Alan Wake 2"**

- "Baldur's Gate 3"

- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"

- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

VOZ DOS JOGADORES

**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**

- "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"

- "Genshin Impact"

- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom"

MELHOR MULTIPLAYER

**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**

- "Diablo IV"

- "Party Animals"

- "Street Fighter 6"

- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"

MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTE/CORRIDA

- "EA Sports FC 24"

- "F1 23"

**- VENCEDOR: "Forza Motorsport"**

- "Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged"

- "The Crew Motorfest"

MELHOR JOGO DE SIMULAÇÃO/ESTRATÉGIA

- "Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp"

- "Cities: Skylines II"

- "Company of Heroes 3"

- "Fire Emblem Engage"

**- VENCEDOR: "Pikmin 4"**

MELHOR RPG

**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**

- "Final Fantasy XVI"

- "Lies of P"

- "Sea of Stars"

- "Starfield"

MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO/AVENTURA

- "Alan Wake 2"

- "Marvel?s Spider-Man 2"

- "Resident Evil 4"

- "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"

**- VENCEDOR: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"**

MELHOR JOGO PARA A FAMÍLIA

- "Disney Illusion Island"

- "Party Animals"

- "Pikmin 4"

- "Sonic Superstars"

**- VENCEDOR: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"**

MELHOR ADAPTAÇÃO

- "Castlevania: Nocturne"

- "Gran Turismo"

**- VENCEDOR: "The Last of Us"**

- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

- "Twisted Metal"

MELHOR GAME EM ATUALIZAÇÃO

- "Apex Legends"

**- VENCEDOR: "Cyberpunk 2077"**

- "Final Fantasy XIV"

- "Fortnite"

- "Genshin Impact"

JOGO MAIS ANTECIPADO

**- VENCEDOR: "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth"**

- "Hades II"

- "Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth"

- "Star Wars Outlaws"

- "Tekken 8"

MELHOR JOGO DE LUTA

- "God of Rock"

- "Mortal Kombat 1"

- "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2"

- "Pocket Bravery"

**- VENCEDOR: "Street Fighter 6"**

MELHOR SUPORTE À COMUNIDADE

**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**

- "Cyberpunk 2077"

- "Destiny 2"

- "Final Fantasy XIV"

- "No Man's Sky"

MELHOR JOGO INDEPENDENTE

- "Cocoon"

- "Dave the Diver"

- "Dredge"

**- VENCEDOR: "Sea of Stars"**

- "Viewfinder"

MELHOR TRILHA E MÚSICA

- "Alan Wake 2"

- ""Baldur's Gate 3"

**- VENCEDOR: "Final Fantasy XVI" **

- "Hi-Fi Rush"

- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

GAMES FOR IMPACT

- "A Space for the Unbound"

- "Chants of Sennaar"

- "Goodbye Volcano High"

**- VENCEDOR: "Tchia" **

- "Terra Nil"

- "Venba"

MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO

- "Alan Wake 2"

- "Dead Space"

**- VENCEDOR: "Hi-Fi Rush" **

- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

- "Resident Evil 4"

MELHOR JOGO PARA DISPOSITIVOS MÓVEIS

- "Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis"

**- VENCEDOR: "Honkai: Star Rail" **

- "Hello Kitty Island Adventure"

- "Monster Hunter Now"

- "Terra Nil"

MELHOR JOGO DE REALIDADE VIRTUAL/REALIDADE AUMENTADA

- "Gran Turismo 7"

- "Humanity"

- "Horizon Call of the Mountain"

**- VENCEDOR: "Resident Evil Village VR Mode" **

- "Synapse"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

**- VENCEDOR: "Alan Wake 2"**

- "Hi-Fi Rush"

- "Lies of P"

- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"

- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO

**- VENCEDOR: "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon"**

- "Dead Island 2"

- "Ghostrunner 2"

- "Hi-Fi Rush"

- "Remnant 2"

MELHOR ESTREIA EM JOGO INDEPENDENTE

**- VENCEDOR: "Cocoon"**

- "Dredge"

- "Pizza Tower"

- "Venba"

- "Viewfinder"

MELHOR NARRATIVA

**- VENCEDOR: "Alan Wake 2"**

- "Baldur's Gate 3"

- "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"

- "Final Fantasy XVI"

- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO

- Ben Starr, "Final Fantasy XVI"

- Cameron Monaghan, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"

- Idris Elba, "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"

- Melanie Liburd, "Alan Wake 2"

**- VENCEDOR: Neil Newbon, "Baldur's Gate 3"**

- Yuri Lowenthal, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

CRIADOR DE CONTEÚDO DO ANO

**- VENCEDOR: IronMouse **

- PeopleMakeGames

- Quackity

- Spreen

- SypherPK

MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTS

- "Counter-Strike 2"

- "Dota 2"

- "League of Legends"

- "PUBG Mobile"

**- VENCEDOR: "Valorant"**

MELHOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

**- VENCEDOR: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok ("League of Legends")**

- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut ("CS:GO")

- Max "Demon1" Mazanov ("Valorant")

- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez ("Call of Duty")

- Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk ("League of Legends")

- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen ("Apex Legends")

MELHOR TIME DE ESPORTS

- Evil Geniuses ("Valorant")

- Fnatic ("Valorant")

- Gaimin Gladiators ("Dota 2")

**- VENCEDOR: JD Gaming ("League of Legends")**

- Team Vitality ("Counter-Strike")

MELHOR TREINADOR DE ESPORTS

**- VENCEDOR: Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses ? "Valorant")**

- Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons ? "Counter-Strike")

- Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem ? "Overwatch")

- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality ? "Counter-Strike")

- Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming ? "League of Legends")

MELHOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

**- VENCEDOR: 2023 League of Legends World Championship**

- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

- EVO 2023

- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

- Valorant Champions 2023

INOVAÇÃO EM ACESSIBILIDADE

- "Diablo IV"

**- VENCEDOR: "Forza Motorsport"**

- "Hi-Fi Rush"

- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

- "Mortal Kombat 1"

- "Street Fighter 6"