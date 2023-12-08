SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - "Baldur's Gate 3" foi eleito o jogo do ano pelo The Game Awards 2023, na madrugada desta sexta-feira. A cerimônia é considerada o Oscar dos games e premia títulos de variados gêneros. O trabalho da Larian Studios foi laureado ainda em outras cinco categorias, incluindo melhor RPG, melhor atuação e escolha do público.
"A equipe da Larian dedicou seus corações e almas durante seis anos neste jogo, às vezes em circunstâncias muito difíceis", disse o fundador e diretor do estúdio, Swen Vincke, ao receber o prêmio.
"Alan Wake 2" foi outro dos grandes vencedores da noite, com três troféus, de melhor direção, melhor direção de arte e melhor narrativa. A Nintendo levou também alguns prêmios prestigiosos com seus games exclusivos ?"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" foi o melhor game de ação/aventura; "Pikmin 4" o melhor de simulação/estratégia; e "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" levou o de melhor jogo para a família.
Destaque ainda para "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon", mais votado pela crítica na categoria de ação, "Street Fighter 6" foi o melhor jogo de luta e "Sea of Stars" foi o destaque da seleção independente.
A cerimônia contou ainda com a presença de celebridades como os atores Matthew McConaughey e Timothée Chalamet. O evento exibiu uma série de trailers de novos títulos que em desenvolvimento, como remakes de títulos clássicos da Sega, como "Jet Set Radio" e "Crazy Taxi".
Hideo Kojima, mestre japonês e autor da saga "Metal Gear Solid", apresentou "OD", que está desenvolvendo em colaboração com o ator e cineasta Jordan Peele, de "Corra!".
"É um jogo, não me interpretem de maneira errada, mas, ao mesmo tempo, é um filme, uma nova forma de mídia", disse Kojima sobre "OD", um jogo imersivo que pretende testar o limite do medo.
Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores.
*
JOGO DO ANO
- "Alan Wake 2"
**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur?s Gate 3"**
- "Marvel?s Spider-Man 2"
- "Resident Evil 4"
- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
**- VENCEDOR: "Alan Wake 2"**
- "Baldur's Gate 3"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"
VOZ DOS JOGADORES
**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**
- "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"
- "Genshin Impact"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom"
MELHOR MULTIPLAYER
**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**
- "Diablo IV"
- "Party Animals"
- "Street Fighter 6"
- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTE/CORRIDA
- "EA Sports FC 24"
- "F1 23"
**- VENCEDOR: "Forza Motorsport"**
- "Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged"
- "The Crew Motorfest"
MELHOR JOGO DE SIMULAÇÃO/ESTRATÉGIA
- "Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp"
- "Cities: Skylines II"
- "Company of Heroes 3"
- "Fire Emblem Engage"
**- VENCEDOR: "Pikmin 4"**
MELHOR RPG
**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**
- "Final Fantasy XVI"
- "Lies of P"
- "Sea of Stars"
- "Starfield"
MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO/AVENTURA
- "Alan Wake 2"
- "Marvel?s Spider-Man 2"
- "Resident Evil 4"
- "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"
**- VENCEDOR: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"**
MELHOR JOGO PARA A FAMÍLIA
- "Disney Illusion Island"
- "Party Animals"
- "Pikmin 4"
- "Sonic Superstars"
**- VENCEDOR: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"**
MELHOR ADAPTAÇÃO
- "Castlevania: Nocturne"
- "Gran Turismo"
**- VENCEDOR: "The Last of Us"**
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
- "Twisted Metal"
MELHOR GAME EM ATUALIZAÇÃO
- "Apex Legends"
**- VENCEDOR: "Cyberpunk 2077"**
- "Final Fantasy XIV"
- "Fortnite"
- "Genshin Impact"
JOGO MAIS ANTECIPADO
**- VENCEDOR: "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth"**
- "Hades II"
- "Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth"
- "Star Wars Outlaws"
- "Tekken 8"
MELHOR JOGO DE LUTA
- "God of Rock"
- "Mortal Kombat 1"
- "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2"
- "Pocket Bravery"
**- VENCEDOR: "Street Fighter 6"**
MELHOR SUPORTE À COMUNIDADE
**- VENCEDOR: "Baldur's Gate 3"**
- "Cyberpunk 2077"
- "Destiny 2"
- "Final Fantasy XIV"
- "No Man's Sky"
MELHOR JOGO INDEPENDENTE
- "Cocoon"
- "Dave the Diver"
- "Dredge"
**- VENCEDOR: "Sea of Stars"**
- "Viewfinder"
MELHOR TRILHA E MÚSICA
- "Alan Wake 2"
- ""Baldur's Gate 3"
**- VENCEDOR: "Final Fantasy XVI" **
- "Hi-Fi Rush"
- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- "A Space for the Unbound"
- "Chants of Sennaar"
- "Goodbye Volcano High"
**- VENCEDOR: "Tchia" **
- "Terra Nil"
- "Venba"
MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO
- "Alan Wake 2"
- "Dead Space"
**- VENCEDOR: "Hi-Fi Rush" **
- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
- "Resident Evil 4"
MELHOR JOGO PARA DISPOSITIVOS MÓVEIS
- "Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis"
**- VENCEDOR: "Honkai: Star Rail" **
- "Hello Kitty Island Adventure"
- "Monster Hunter Now"
- "Terra Nil"
MELHOR JOGO DE REALIDADE VIRTUAL/REALIDADE AUMENTADA
- "Gran Turismo 7"
- "Humanity"
- "Horizon Call of the Mountain"
**- VENCEDOR: "Resident Evil Village VR Mode" **
- "Synapse"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
**- VENCEDOR: "Alan Wake 2"**
- "Hi-Fi Rush"
- "Lies of P"
- "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"
MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO
**- VENCEDOR: "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon"**
- "Dead Island 2"
- "Ghostrunner 2"
- "Hi-Fi Rush"
- "Remnant 2"
MELHOR ESTREIA EM JOGO INDEPENDENTE
**- VENCEDOR: "Cocoon"**
- "Dredge"
- "Pizza Tower"
- "Venba"
- "Viewfinder"
MELHOR NARRATIVA
**- VENCEDOR: "Alan Wake 2"**
- "Baldur's Gate 3"
- "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"
- "Final Fantasy XVI"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
MELHOR ATUAÇÃO
- Ben Starr, "Final Fantasy XVI"
- Cameron Monaghan, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"
- Idris Elba, "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"
- Melanie Liburd, "Alan Wake 2"
**- VENCEDOR: Neil Newbon, "Baldur's Gate 3"**
- Yuri Lowenthal, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
CRIADOR DE CONTEÚDO DO ANO
**- VENCEDOR: IronMouse **
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTS
- "Counter-Strike 2"
- "Dota 2"
- "League of Legends"
- "PUBG Mobile"
**- VENCEDOR: "Valorant"**
MELHOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
**- VENCEDOR: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok ("League of Legends")**
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut ("CS:GO")
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov ("Valorant")
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez ("Call of Duty")
- Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk ("League of Legends")
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen ("Apex Legends")
MELHOR TIME DE ESPORTS
- Evil Geniuses ("Valorant")
- Fnatic ("Valorant")
- Gaimin Gladiators ("Dota 2")
**- VENCEDOR: JD Gaming ("League of Legends")**
- Team Vitality ("Counter-Strike")
MELHOR TREINADOR DE ESPORTS
**- VENCEDOR: Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses ? "Valorant")**
- Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons ? "Counter-Strike")
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem ? "Overwatch")
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality ? "Counter-Strike")
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming ? "League of Legends")
MELHOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
**- VENCEDOR: 2023 League of Legends World Championship**
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
INOVAÇÃO EM ACESSIBILIDADE
- "Diablo IV"
**- VENCEDOR: "Forza Motorsport"**
- "Hi-Fi Rush"
- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
- "Mortal Kombat 1"
- "Street Fighter 6"
