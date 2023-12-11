SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.
Este Globo de Ouro será a primeira grande premiação de Hollywood as greves de roteiristas e atores que paralisaram a indústria por mais de cem dias neste ano.
Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:
*
MELHOR FILME ? DRAMA
"Oppenheimer"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Past Lives"
"The Zone of Interest"
"Anatomy of a Fall"
MELHOR FILME ? COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
"Air"
"American Fiction"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"May December"
"Poor Things"
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
"The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"Suzume"
"Wish"
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Fallen Leaves"
"Io Capitano"
"Past Lives"
"Society of the Snow"
"The Zone of Interest"
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"
Yorgos Lanthimos ? "Poor Things"
Christopher Nolan ? "Oppenheimer"
Martin Scorsese ? "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Celine Song ? "Past Lives"
MELHOR ATRIZ ? DRAMA
Lily Gladstone ? "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan ? "Maestro"
Sandra Hüller ? "Anatomy of a Fall"
Annette Bening ? "Nyad"
Greta Lee ? "Past Lives"
Cailee Spaeny ? "Priscilla"
MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Natalie Portman, "May December"
Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
MELHOR ATOR - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
Nicolas Cage ? "Dream Scenario"
Timothée Chalamet ? "Wonka"
Matt Damon ? "Air"
Paul Giamatti ? "The Holdovers"
Joaquin Phoenix ? "Beau Is Afraid"
Jeffrey Wright ? "American Fiction"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Emily Blunt ? "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks ? "The Color Purple"
Jodie Foster ? "Nyad"
Julianne Moore ? "May December"
Rosamund Pike ? "Saltburn"
Da?Vine Joy Randolph ? "The Holdovers"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Willem Dafoe ? "Poor Things"
Robert DeNiro ? "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr. ? "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling ? "Barbie"
Charles Melton ? "May December"
Mark Ruffalo ? "Poor Things"
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"
Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
"Barbie" ? "What Was I Made For?"
"Barbie" ? "I?m Just Ken"
"Barbie" ? "Dance the Night"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ? "Peaches"
"She Came To Me" ? "Addicted to Romance"
"Rustin" - "Road to Freedom"
MELHOR ROTEIRO
"Barbie" ? Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
"Poor Things" ? Tony McNamara
"Oppenheimer" ? Christopher Nolan
"Killers of the Flower Moon" ? Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
"Past Lives" ? Celine Song
"Anatomy of a Fall" ? Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
SÉRIES
MELHOR SÉRIE ? DRAMA
"1923"
"The Crown"
"The Diplomat"
"The Last of Us"
"The Morning Show"
"Succession"
MELHOR ATRIZ ? DRAMA
Helen Mirren ? "1932"
Bella Ramsay ? "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell ? "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook ? "Succession"
Imelda Staunton ? "The Crown"
Emma Stone ? "The Curse"
MELHOR ATOR ? DRAMA
Brian Cox ? "Succession"
Kieran Culkin ? "Succession"
Gary Oldman ? "Slow Horses"
Pedro Pascal ? "The Last of Us"
Jeremy Strong ? "Succession"
Dominic West ? "The Crown"
MELHOR ATRIZ ? COMÉDIA/MUSICAL
Ayo Edebiri ? "The Bear"
Natasha Lyonne ? "Poker Face"
Quinta Brunson ? "Abbott Elementary"
Rachel Brosnahan ? "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Selena Gomez ? "Only Murders in the Building"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME
"Beef" (Netflix)
"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)
"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)
"All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)
"Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)
"Fargo" (FX)
MELHOR ATRIZ ? MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME
Riley Keough ? "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Brie Larson ? "Lessons in Chemistry"
Elizabeth Olsen ? "Love and Death"
Juno Temple ? "Fargo"
Rachel Weisz ? "Dead Ringers"
Ali Wong ? "Beef"
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Billy Crudup ? "The Morning Show"
Matthew Macfadyen ? "Succession"
James Marsden ? "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ? "The Bear"
Alan Ruck ? "Succession"
Alexander Skarsgård ? "Succession"
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Billy Crudup ? "The Morning Show"
Matthew Macfadyen ? "Succession"
James Marsden ? "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ? "The Bear"
Alan Ruck ? "Succession"
Alexander Skarsgård ? "Succession"
Entre na comunidade de notícias clicando aqui no Portal Acessa.com e saiba de tudo que acontece na Cidade, Região, Brasil e Mundo!