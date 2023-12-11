SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.

Este Globo de Ouro será a primeira grande premiação de Hollywood as greves de roteiristas e atores que paralisaram a indústria por mais de cem dias neste ano.

Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:

MELHOR FILME ? DRAMA

"Oppenheimer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

MELHOR FILME ? COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Air"

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Poor Things"

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Suzume"

"Wish"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Fallen Leaves"

"Io Capitano"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos ? "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan ? "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese ? "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song ? "Past Lives"

MELHOR ATRIZ ? DRAMA

Lily Gladstone ? "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan ? "Maestro"

Sandra Hüller ? "Anatomy of a Fall"

Annette Bening ? "Nyad"

Greta Lee ? "Past Lives"

Cailee Spaeny ? "Priscilla"

MELHOR ATRIZ - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

MELHOR ATOR - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage ? "Dream Scenario"

Timothée Chalamet ? "Wonka"

Matt Damon ? "Air"

Paul Giamatti ? "The Holdovers"

Joaquin Phoenix ? "Beau Is Afraid"

Jeffrey Wright ? "American Fiction"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Emily Blunt ? "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks ? "The Color Purple"

Jodie Foster ? "Nyad"

Julianne Moore ? "May December"

Rosamund Pike ? "Saltburn"

Da?Vine Joy Randolph ? "The Holdovers"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Willem Dafoe ? "Poor Things"

Robert DeNiro ? "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. ? "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling ? "Barbie"

Charles Melton ? "May December"

Mark Ruffalo ? "Poor Things"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

"Barbie" ? "What Was I Made For?"

"Barbie" ? "I?m Just Ken"

"Barbie" ? "Dance the Night"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ? "Peaches"

"She Came To Me" ? "Addicted to Romance"

"Rustin" - "Road to Freedom"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

"Barbie" ? Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

"Poor Things" ? Tony McNamara

"Oppenheimer" ? Christopher Nolan

"Killers of the Flower Moon" ? Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

"Past Lives" ? Celine Song

"Anatomy of a Fall" ? Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

SÉRIES

MELHOR SÉRIE ? DRAMA

"1923"

"The Crown"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

MELHOR ATRIZ ? DRAMA

Helen Mirren ? "1932"

Bella Ramsay ? "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell ? "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook ? "Succession"

Imelda Staunton ? "The Crown"

Emma Stone ? "The Curse"

MELHOR ATOR ? DRAMA

Brian Cox ? "Succession"

Kieran Culkin ? "Succession"

Gary Oldman ? "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal ? "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong ? "Succession"

Dominic West ? "The Crown"

MELHOR ATRIZ ? COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Ayo Edebiri ? "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne ? "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson ? "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan ? "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez ? "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME

"Beef" (Netflix)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)

"All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)

"Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)

"Fargo" (FX)

MELHOR ATRIZ ? MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME

Riley Keough ? "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson ? "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen ? "Love and Death"

Juno Temple ? "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz ? "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong ? "Beef"

