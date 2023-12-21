SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunciou listas de pré-indicados de dez categorias de sua 96ª edição. A lista final deve der divulgada em 23 de janeiro do próximo ano.

Foram divulgados os pré-indicados a dez categorias -melhor documentário, melhor curta em documentário, melhor curta, melhor curta animado, melhor canção original, melhor mixagem sonora, melhor trilha sonora, melhor filme internacional, melhor maquiagem e cabelo e melhores efeitos visuais.

O Brasil ficou de fora das indicações. Seu indicado era o documentário de "Retratos Fantasmas", de Kleber Mendonça Filho, que não aparece entre os nomes selecionados.

Veja a lista.

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

- "American Symphony"

- "Apolonia, Apolonia"

- "Beyond Utopia"

- "Bobi Wine: The People's President"

- "Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy"

- "The Eternal Memory"

- "Four Daughters"

- "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project"

- "In the Rearview"

- "Stamped from the Beginning"

- "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

- "A Still Small Voice"

- "32 Sounds"

- "To Kill a Tiger"

- "20 Days in Mariupol"

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA-METRAGEM

- "The ABCs of Book Banning"

- "The Barber of Little Rock"

- "Bear"

- "Between Earth & Sky"

- "Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games"

- "Camp Courage"

- "Deciding Vote"

- "How We Get Free"

- "If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis"

- "Island in Between"

- "The Last Repair Shop"

- "Last Song from Kabul"

- "Nai Nai & Wài Pó"

- "Oasis"

- "Wings of Dust"

MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL

- Armênia, "Amerikatsi"

- Butão, "The Monk and the Gun"

- Dinamarca, "The Promised Land"

- Finlândia, "Fallen Leaves"

- França, "The Taste of Things"

- Alemanha, "The Teachers' Lounge"

- Islândia, "Godland"

- Itália, "Io Capitano"

- Japão, "Perfect Days"

- México, "Totem"

- Marrocos, "The Mother of All Lies"

- Espanha, "Society of the Snow"

- Tunísia, "Four Daughters"

- Ucrânia, "20 Days in Mariupol"

- Reino Unido, "The Zone of Interest"

MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E CABELO

- "Beau tem Medo"

- "Ferrari"

- "Golda"

- "Assassinos da Lua das Flores"

- "A Última Viagem de Demeter"

- "Maestro"

- "Napoleão"

- "Oppenheimer"

- "Pobres Criaturas"

- "A Sociedade da neve"

MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM

- "Barbie"

- "The Creator"

- "Ferrari"

- "The Killer"

- "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- "Maestro"

- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

- "Napoleon" "Oppenheimer"

- "The Zone of Interest"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

- "American Fiction"

- "American Symphony"

- "Barbie"

- "The Boy and the Heron"

- "The Color Purple"

- "Elemental"

- "The Holdovers"

- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

- "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- "Oppenheimer"

- "Poor Things"

- "Saltburn"

- "Society of the Snow"

- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

- "The Zone of Interest"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

- "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

- "Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" from "Asteroid City"

- "Dance The Night" from "Barbie"

- "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

- "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

- "Keep It Movin'" from "The Color Purple"

- "Superpower (I)" from "The Color Purple"

- "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

- "High Life" from "Flora and Son"

- "Meet In The Middle" from "Flora and Son"

- "Can't Catch Me Now" from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

- "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

- "Quiet Eyes" from "Past Lives"

- "Road To Freedom" from "Rustin"

- "Am I Dreaming" from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM EM ANIMAÇÃO

- "Boom"

- "Eeva"

- "Humo (Smoke)"

- "I'm Hip"

- "A Kind of Testament"

- "Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)"

- "Letter to a Pig"

- "Ninety-Five Senses"

- "Once upon a Studio"

- "Our Uniform"

- "Pachyderme"

- "Pete"

- "27"

- "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

- "Wild Summon"

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM

- "The After"

- "The Anne Frank Gift Shop"

- "An Avocado Pit"

- "Bienvenidos a Los Angeles"

- "Dead Cat"

- "Good Boy"

- "Invincible"

- "Invisible Border"

- "Knight of Fortune"

- "The One Note Man"

- "Red, White and Blue"

- "The Shepherd"

- "Strange Way of Life"

- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

- "The Creator"

- "Godzilla Minus One"

- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

- "Napoleon"

- "Poor Things"

- "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire"

- "Society of the Snow"

- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"