Jair Bolsonaro
PL
48,35%
5408287 votos
Lula
PT
42,87%
4795519 votos
Simone Tebet
MDB
4,56%
510262 votos
Ciro Gomes
PDT
3,07%
343022 votos
Soraya Thronicke
UNIÃO
0,48%
53811 votos
Felipe D'Avila
NOVO
0,47%
52697 votos
Padre Kelmon
PTB
0,07%
8141 votos
Sofia Manzano
PCB
0,04%
4373 votos
Léo Péricles
UP
0,04%
4365 votos
Vera
PSTU
0,02%
2557 votos
Constituinte Eymael
DC
0,02%
1866 votos
seções apuradas: 47250 (10.01)% de 472075
TOTAL
11608314
VÁLIDOS
11184900 (100,00%)
BRANCOS
163375 (1,41%)
NULOS
260039 (100,00%)
ABSTENÇÕES
3057380 (20,85%)