Jair Bolsonaro

PL

48,35%

5408287 votos

Lula

PT

42,87%

4795519 votos

Simone Tebet

MDB

4,56%

510262 votos

Ciro Gomes

PDT

3,07%

343022 votos

Soraya Thronicke

UNIÃO

0,48%

53811 votos

Felipe D'Avila

NOVO

0,47%

52697 votos

Padre Kelmon

PTB

0,07%

8141 votos

Sofia Manzano

PCB

0,04%

4373 votos

Léo Péricles

UP

0,04%

4365 votos

Vera

PSTU

0,02%

2557 votos

Constituinte Eymael

DC

0,02%

1866 votos

seções apuradas: 47250 (10.01)% de 472075

TOTAL

11608314

VÁLIDOS

11184900 (100,00%)

BRANCOS

163375 (1,41%)

NULOS

260039 (100,00%)

ABSTENÇÕES

3057380 (20,85%)