Teresa Leitão
PT
46,43%
1187462 votos
Gilson Machado
PL
32,30%
826079 votos
André De Paula
PSD
10,39%
265762 votos
Carlos Andrade Lima
UNIÃO
5,14%
131383 votos
Guilherme Coelho
PSDB
3,73%
95286 votos
Eugênia Lima
PSOL
1,26%
32239 votos
Cantor Esteves Jacinto
PRTB
0,39%
10101 votos
Dayse Medeiros
PSTU
0,34%
8623 votos
Roberta Rita
PCO
0,02%
521 votos
seções apuradas: 11985 (58.26%) de 20572
TOTAL
3277113
VÁLIDOS
2556935 (99,98%)
BRANCOS
323270 (9,86%)
NULOS
396387 (100,00%)
ABSTENÇÕES
697852 (17,56%)