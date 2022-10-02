Teresa Leitão

PT

46,43%

1187462 votos

Gilson Machado

PL

32,30%

826079 votos

André De Paula

PSD

10,39%

265762 votos

Carlos Andrade Lima

UNIÃO

5,14%

131383 votos

Guilherme Coelho

PSDB

3,73%

95286 votos

Eugênia Lima

PSOL

1,26%

32239 votos

Cantor Esteves Jacinto

PRTB

0,39%

10101 votos

Dayse Medeiros

PSTU

0,34%

8623 votos

Roberta Rita

PCO

0,02%

521 votos

seções apuradas: 11985 (58.26%) de 20572

TOTAL

3277113

VÁLIDOS

2556935 (99,98%)

BRANCOS

323270 (9,86%)

NULOS

396387 (100,00%)

ABSTENÇÕES

697852 (17,56%)