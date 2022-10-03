Teresa Leitão

PT

46,12%

2.061.225 votos

Gilson Machado

PL

29,55%

1.320.532 votos

André De Paula

PSD

12,69%

567.273 votos

Carlos Andrade Lima

UNIÃO

5,78%

258.286 votos

Guilherme Coelho

PSDB

4,19%

187.362 votos

Eugênia Lima

PSOL

1,01%

45.358 votos

Cantor Esteves Jacinto

PRTB

0,35%

15.701 votos

Dayse Medeiros

PSTU

0,29%

12.844 votos

Roberta Rita

PCO

0,01%

666 votos

seções apuradas: 20571 (100,00%) de 20572

TOTAL

5.732.035

VÁLIDOS

4.468.581 (99,99%)

BRANCOS

557.587 (9,73%)

NULOS

705.201 (100,00%)

ABSTENÇÕES

1.276.369 (18,21%)