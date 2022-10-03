Teresa Leitão
PT
46,12%
2.061.225 votos
Gilson Machado
PL
29,55%
1.320.532 votos
André De Paula
PSD
12,69%
567.273 votos
Carlos Andrade Lima
UNIÃO
5,78%
258.286 votos
Guilherme Coelho
PSDB
4,19%
187.362 votos
Eugênia Lima
PSOL
1,01%
45.358 votos
Cantor Esteves Jacinto
PRTB
0,35%
15.701 votos
Dayse Medeiros
PSTU
0,29%
12.844 votos
Roberta Rita
PCO
0,01%
666 votos
seções apuradas: 20571 (100,00%) de 20572
TOTAL
5.732.035
VÁLIDOS
4.468.581 (99,99%)
BRANCOS
557.587 (9,73%)
NULOS
705.201 (100,00%)
ABSTENÇÕES
1.276.369 (18,21%)