Em função do feriado, não haver? coleta de lixo no final de semana

Sexta-feira, 11 de outubro de 2013, atualizada às 15h04

Em função do feriado, não haverá coleta de lixo no final de semana

Demlurb

O Departamento Municipal de Limpeza Urbana (Demlurb) de Juiz de Fora não irá coletar lixo da cidade neste sábado, 12 de outubro, em função do feriado de Nossa Senhora de Aparecida. Como domingo o serviço já não é feito, a população não deve colocar resíduos nas ruas neste final de semana.

Mais informações sobre o serviço de limpeza na cidade ou solicitações de capina ou varrição podem ser feitas pelo telefone (32) 3690-3500, das 8h às 17h. Os pedidos também podem ser realizados no site do Demlurb.

Carro é furtado é luz do dia no Centro de Juiz de Fora

    Passagem continua a R$ 1,55 - Juiz de Fora/MG
    Passagem continua a R$ 1,55

    Passagem continua a R$ 1,55 Ju?za acata nova liminar para congelar o pre?o da passagem em JF, depois de suspeitas de superfaturamento na planilha da Gettran. PJF tem at? quinta para recorrer

    Fernanda Leonel
    Rep?rter
    12/02/2007
    Novos cap?tulos para a novela do pre?o da passagem em Juiz de Fora. A partir desta ter?a-feira, dia 13 de fevereiro, o juizforano continua pagando R$ 1,55 para andar de ?nibus na cidade.

    O novo cap?tulo dura, pelo menos, at? quinta, dia 15, prazo estipulado para que a Prefeitura recorra da decis?o da justi?a, anunciada por volta de 22h desta segunda, dia 12. Depois dessa cena, que promete ser a final, o reajuste da passagem para R$ 1,75 pode ser mesmo mem?ria de espectador.

    A ju?za Maria L?cia Cabral, com poderes de um escritor de tramas, acatou a a??o do Minist?rio P?blico, apresentada ? Vara da Fazenda, que pedia a manuten??o do pre?o do vale-transporte. Na a??o civil p?blica, o promotor Pl?nio Lacerda juntamente com o substituto Carlos Ari Brasil apresentaram irregularidades no relat?rio da an?lise das planilhas de custos da Gettran: justificativa do reajuste de 13% no vale-transporte.

    Nas conclus?es da an?lise realizada por t?cnicos de Belo Horizonte e da Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora (UFJF) os c?lculos feitos pela Gettran "n?o batem". Alguns n?meros estariam superfaturados e em contradi??o com a realidade do transporte coletivo urbano da cidade. Personagens que apareceram do decorrer da trama - j? que o consumidor chegou a pagar R$ 1,75 para andar de ?nibus ? e que parecem determinar os ?ltimos cap?tulos.

    O primeiro coadjuvante que entra em cena ? o valor do seguro obrigat?rio. Para cada ?nibus foi calculado pela Gettran o gasto de R$ 480,47. Mas, de acordo com a Secretaria Estadual de Fazenda, o seguro de cada ve?culo saiu por R$ 289,39, varia??o de mais de 66% (66,03%). No mesmo setting de grava??o est? o seguro de vida: a diferen?a entre o que a Gettran coloca na planilha e o que mostra o ?ndice Geral dos Pre?os do Mercado (IGPM), ultrapassa 260%.

    No est?dio de grava??o ao lado questiona-se pre?o do litro do ?leo diesel. Na planilha de Gettran o combust?vel custou R$ 1,72 em janeiro de 2007, mas pela per?cia, esse valor n?o deveria ultrapassar a m?dia de R$ 1,62 ? diferen?a de 6,14%.

    Outros atores que podem mudar os rumos da novela: os motoristas. Pela planilha da Gettran, todos os funcion?rios das empresas de ?nibus s?o contratados para essa fun??o. N?o h? na apresenta??o da folha de pagamento, nem cobradores, nem qualquer outra fun??o administrativa, o que, para o Minist?rio P?blico, n?o pode resultar em um gasto com recursos humanos real.

    O plano de sa?de desses funcion?rios tamb?m apresenta ?ndices confusos, segundo o MP. O reajuste do benef?cio consta na planilha como 30,65% quando a Ag?ncia Nacional de Sa?de suplementar registrou, entre janeiro de 2006 e janeiro de 2007, 8,89%: diferen?a de 244,76%. Aparecem ainda, entre os n?meros da planilha da Gettran e os encontrados pela per?cia, diferen?as no que diz respeito ao or?amento de pe?as e acess?rios para os ?nibus.

    A Gettran enviou um documento ? imprensa (leia!) justificando as diferen?as de atua??o na hist?ria que ocupa espa?o na discuss?o dos juizforanos. Justificativa, no entanto, n?o aceita pela ju?za Maria L?cia Cabral.

    O resumo do pr?ximo cap?tulo ?: nesta ter?a-feira em que o valor da passagem continua com o mesmo de janeiro e o juizforano que usa vale deve continuar exigindo o troco dos cobradores. O "fim" na tela, no entanto, aparece na quinta-feira, dia 15. ? esperar para ver.