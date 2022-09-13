SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou na noite desta segunda-feira (12) os vencedores da 74ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da indústria americana de televisão e streaming.

Quem saiu na frente não foi uma série de drama ou de comédia, mas uma minissérie. "The White Lotus" confirmou seu favoritismo e não só embolsou a estatueta principal da seção, como também as de direção, roteiro, ator coadjuvante e atriz coadjuvante ?para Murray Bartlett e Jennifer Coolidge.

Na disputa de drama, "Round 6" venceu mais prêmios que "Succession", mas foi passada para trás na categoria de melhor série do gênero. A sul-coreana, no entanto, fez história só por ser indicada e novamente ao receber o prêmio de ator, para Lee Jung-jae. Ele é o primeiro de uma série em língua não inglesa a triunfar na categoria.

"Round 6" também levou direção, direção de arte, performance de dublês, efeitos especiais e atriz convidada, para Lee You-mi. "Succession" ficou com melhor drama, ator coadjuvante, para Matthew Macfadyen, e roteiro.

Em comédia, "Ted Lasso" confirmou o favoritismo com vitórias em melhor série do gênero, ator para Jason Sudeikis, ator coadjuvante para Brett Goldstein e direção.

Também vale mencionar a vitória de Zendaya como atriz em série dramática, por "Euphoria". Este é seu segundo troféu na categoria, pela mesma série, e a tornou a atriz mais jovem a ser premiada duas vezes com o Emmy.

Confira abaixo a lista de premiados na cerimônia nesta segunda e, no site do Emmy, a relação completa de troféus entregues no Creative Arts Emmy.

*

SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

VENCEDORA

"Succession" (HBO)

INDICAÇÕES

(HBO) "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Ruptura" (Apple TV+)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Round 6" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

VENCEDOR

Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6"

INDICADOS

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Adam Scott, "Ruptura"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

INDICADAS

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

VENCEDORA

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

INDICADAS

Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Round 6"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

VENCEDOR

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

INDICADOS

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Round 6"

Christopher Walken, "Ruptura"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Oh Yeong-su, "Round 6"

John Turturro, "Ruptura"

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

VENCEDOR

Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Round 6"

INDICADOS

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Ben Stiller, "Ruptura"

Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Round 6"

Mark Mylod, "Succession"

Cathy Yan, "Succession"

Lorene Scafaria, "Succession"

Karyn Kusama, "Yellowjackets"

ROTEIRO DE SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

VENCEDOR

"Succession"

INDICAÇÕES

"Better Call Saul"

"Ozark"

"Ruptura"

"Succession"

"Round 6"

"Yellowjackets"

*

SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDORA

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

INDICAÇÕES

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Segura a Onda" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO)

"Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDOR

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

INDICADOS

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDORA

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

INDICADAS

Rachel Brosnahan, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDOR

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

INDICADOS

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDORA

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

INDICADAS

Alex Borstein, "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDORA

MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso"

INDICAÇÕES

Hiro Murai, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"

Cherien Dabis, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jamie Babbit, "Only Murders in the Building"

MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso"

Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"

ROTEIRO DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

VENCEDOR

"Abbot Elementary"

INDICAÇÕES

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We do in the Shadows"

*

MINISSÉRIE

VENCEDORA

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

INDICADAS

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Inventando Anna" (Netflix)

"Pam and Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

VENCEDOR

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

INDICADOS

Colin Firth, "A Escada"

Andrew Garfield, "Em Nome do Céu"

Oscar Isaac, "Cenas de um Casamento"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

VENCEDORA

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

INDICADAS

Toni Collette, "A Escada"

Julia Garner, "Inventando Anna"

Lily James, "Pam and Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

VENCEDOR

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

INDICADOS

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam and Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

VENCEDORA

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

INDICADAS

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

DIREÇÃO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

VENCEDOR

Mike White, "The White Lotus"

INDICAÇÕES

Danny Strong, "Dopesick"

John Wells, "Maid"

Hiro Murai, "Station Eleven"

Michael Showalter, "The Dropout"

Francesca Gregorini, "The Dropout"

Mike White, "The White Lotus"

ROTEIRO DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

VENCEDOR

"The White Lotus"

INDICAÇÕES

"Dopesick"

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

"Maid"

"Station Eleven"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus"

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO

VENCEDOR

Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes (Amazon Prime Video)

INDICADOS

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes (Amazon Prime Video)

RuPaul?s Drag Race (VH1)

Mandou Bem (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

TALK SHOW

VENCEDOR

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

INDICADOS

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

PROGRAMA DE ESQUETES

VENCEDOR

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

INDICADOS

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO)

ROTEIRO DE PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES

VENCEDOR

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

INDICAÇÕES

Ali Wong: Don Wong

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy