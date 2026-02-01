Milton
No ano passado, outro nome central da música brasileira também esteve entre os indicados: Milton Nascimento concorreu na categoria Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz com Milton + Esperanza, parceria com Esperanza Spalding. O troféu ficou com Samara Joy.
Ao longo da carreira, Milton soma cinco indicações e uma vitória no Grammy, conquistada em 1997 com Nascimento, eleito Melhor Álbum de Música Global.
Diversidade
Na principal categoria da noite deste ano, Álbum do Ano, concorrem artistas como Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar e Tyler, The Creator, refletindo a diversidade de estilos que marca a edição deste ano da premiação
Confira os indicados nas principais categorias GRAMMY 2026
Álbum do Ano
Debí Tirar Más Fotos Bad Bunny
Swag Justin Bieber
Mans Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)
Mayhem Lady Gaga
GNX Kendrick Lamar
Mutt Leon Thomas
Gravação do Ano
DtMF Bad Bunny
Manchild Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety Doechii
Wildflower Billie Eilish
Abracadabra Lady Gaga
Luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA
The Subway Chappell Roan
APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars
Música do Ano
Golden HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
Luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Manchild Sabrina Carpenter
Wildflower Billie Eilish
DtMF Bad Bunny
Abracadabra Lady Gaga
Anxiety Doechii
APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
Sounds Of Kumbha Sounds Of Kumbha (Índia)
No Sign of Weakness Burna Boy (Nigéria)
Eclairer le monde Light the World Youssou NDour (Senegal)
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) Shakti (Reino Unido/Índia)
Chapter III: We Return To Light Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar (Índia)
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia
Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana
Debí Tirar Más Fotos Bad Bunny
Mixteip J Balvin
Ferxxo Vol. X: Sagrado Feid
Naiki Nicki Nicole
EUB Deluxe Trueno
Sinfónico (En Vivo) Yandel
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Beloved Giveon
Why Not More? Coco Jones
The Crown Ledisi
Escape Room Teyana Taylor
Mutt Leon Thomas
Melhor Álbum de Rap
Let God Sort Em Out Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)
Glorious GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly JID
GNX Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia Tyler, The Creator
Melhor Álbum de Rock
Private Music Deftones
I Quit HAIM
From Zero Linkin Park
Never Enough Turnstile
Idols Yungblud
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal
Swag Justin Bieber
Mans Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful Miley Cyrus
Mayhem Lady Gaga
Ive Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) Teddy Swims
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
Daisies Justin Bieber
Manchild Sabrina Carpenter
Disease Lady Gaga
The Subway Chappell Roan
Messy Lola Young
Melhor Performance Pop em Duo/Grupo
Defying Gravity Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami)
Gabriela Katseye
APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars
30 for 30 SZA & Kendrick LamarMelhor Álbum Dance / Eletrônico
Eusexua FKA twigs
Ten Days Fred again..
Fancy That PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale RÜFÜS DU SOL
F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3* Skrillex
Música para Mídia Visual
As Alive As You Need Me To Be Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Tron: Ares)
Golden HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
I Lied to You Sinners
Never Too Late Elton John & Brandi Carlile (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional
Dollar a Day Charley Crockett
American Romance Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman Margo Price
Aint In It For My Health Zach Top
Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo
Patterns Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. The Machine Eric Church
Beautifully Broken Jelly Roll
Postcard From Texas Miranda Lambert
Produtor do Ano (Não-Clássico)
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Compositor do Ano (Não-Clássico)
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
