Depois de meses atravessando o Brasil com casas lotadas, encontros geracionais e um repertório que atravessa décadas da música popular brasileira, Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia chegam neste domingo (1º) ao palco simbólico do Grammy, em Los Angeles.

Únicos brasileiros indicados nesta edição do prêmio, os irmãos concorrem na categoria Melhor Álbum de Música Global com Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, registro da turnê realizada em 2024.

A cerimônia do Grammy Awards, considerado o Oscar da música, acontece neste domingo, com transmissão no Brasil a partir das 21h30 (horário de Brasília).

A presença de Caetano e Bethânia entre os indicados coroa um ano marcado por reencontros afetivos com o público e pela reafirmação da força da canção brasileira no cenário internacional.

Gravado ao longo da turnê, o álbum reúne sucessos que atravessam as trajetórias individuais dos dois artistas, como Reconvexo e Vaca Profana, além de uma versão inédita de Fé, composição de Iza que ganhou nova leitura nas vozes dos irmãos.

No palco, a parceria revelou não apenas a sintonia artística construída ao longo de décadas, mas também a dimensão histórica de um encontro que mobilizou diferentes gerações de espectadores.

Retrospectiva

Esta é a sexta indicação de Caetano Veloso ao Grammy, sempre na categoria de Melhor Álbum de Música Global.

O artista baiano venceu duas vezes: com Livro (1998) e João Voz e Violão (2000), álbum de João Gilberto que produziu.

Para Maria Bethânia, a indicação marca um feito inédito: é a primeira vez que a cantora concorre ao prêmio, em uma carreira consagrada pela crítica e pelo público, mas historicamente à margem das premiações internacionais.

 

Foto: arquivo pessoal

Milton

No ano passado, outro nome central da música brasileira também esteve entre os indicados: Milton Nascimento concorreu na categoria Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz com Milton + Esperanza, parceria com Esperanza Spalding. O troféu ficou com Samara Joy.

Ao longo da carreira, Milton soma cinco indicações e uma vitória no Grammy, conquistada em 1997 com Nascimento, eleito Melhor Álbum de Música Global.

Diversidade

Na principal categoria da noite deste ano, Álbum do Ano, concorrem artistas como Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar e Tyler, The Creator, refletindo a diversidade de estilos que marca a edição deste ano da premiação

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias GRAMMY 2026

Álbum do Ano

Debí Tirar Más Fotos  Bad Bunny
Swag  Justin Bieber
Mans Best Friend  Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out  Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)
Mayhem  Lady Gaga
GNX  Kendrick Lamar
Mutt  Leon Thomas

Gravação do Ano

DtMF Bad Bunny
Manchild Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety Doechii
Wildflower Billie Eilish
Abracadabra Lady Gaga
Luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA
The Subway Chappell Roan
APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars

Música do Ano

Golden HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
Luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Manchild Sabrina Carpenter
Wildflower Billie Eilish
DtMF Bad Bunny
Abracadabra Lady Gaga
Anxiety Doechii
APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Sounds Of Kumbha Sounds Of Kumbha (Índia)
No Sign of Weakness Burna Boy (Nigéria)
Eclairer le monde Light the World Youssou NDour (Senegal)
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) Shakti (Reino Unido/Índia)
Chapter III: We Return To Light Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar (Índia)
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

Debí Tirar Más Fotos  Bad Bunny
Mixteip  J Balvin
Ferxxo Vol. X: Sagrado  Feid
Naiki  Nicki Nicole
EUB Deluxe  Trueno
Sinfónico (En Vivo)  Yandel

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Beloved  Giveon
Why Not More?  Coco Jones
The Crown  Ledisi
Escape Room  Teyana Taylor
Mutt  Leon Thomas

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Let God Sort Em Out  Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)
Glorious  GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly  JID
GNX  Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia  Tyler, The Creator

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Private Music  Deftones
I Quit  HAIM
From Zero  Linkin Park
Never Enough  Turnstile
Idols  Yungblud

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal

Swag  Justin Bieber
Mans Best Friend  Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful  Miley Cyrus
Mayhem  Lady Gaga
Ive Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)  Teddy Swims

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

Daisies Justin Bieber
Manchild Sabrina Carpenter
Disease Lady Gaga
The Subway Chappell Roan
Messy Lola Young

Melhor Performance Pop em Duo/Grupo

Defying Gravity Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami)
Gabriela Katseye
APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars
30 for 30 SZA & Kendrick LamarMelhor Álbum Dance / Eletrônico
Eusexua  FKA twigs
Ten Days  Fred again..
Fancy That  PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale  RÜFÜS DU SOL
F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3* Skrillex

Música para Mídia Visual

As Alive As You Need Me To Be Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Tron: Ares)
Golden HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
I Lied to You  Sinners
Never Too Late Elton John & Brandi Carlile (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional

Dollar a Day  Charley Crockett
American Romance  Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World  Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman  Margo Price
Aint In It For My Health  Zach Top

Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo

Patterns  Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter  Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. The Machine  Eric Church
Beautifully Broken  Jelly Roll
Postcard From Texas  Miranda Lambert

Produtor do Ano (Não-Clássico)

Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave

Compositor do Ano (Não-Clássico)

Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz

 

Agência Brasil - Caetano e Bethânia estão entre finalistas de Grammy 2026 neste domingo

