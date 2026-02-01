Milton

No ano passado, outro nome central da música brasileira também esteve entre os indicados: Milton Nascimento concorreu na categoria Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz com Milton + Esperanza, parceria com Esperanza Spalding. O troféu ficou com Samara Joy.

Ao longo da carreira, Milton soma cinco indicações e uma vitória no Grammy, conquistada em 1997 com Nascimento, eleito Melhor Álbum de Música Global.

Diversidade

Na principal categoria da noite deste ano, Álbum do Ano, concorrem artistas como Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar e Tyler, The Creator, refletindo a diversidade de estilos que marca a edição deste ano da premiação

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias GRAMMY 2026

Álbum do Ano

Debí Tirar Más Fotos Bad Bunny

Swag Justin Bieber

Mans Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)

Mayhem Lady Gaga

GNX Kendrick Lamar

Mutt Leon Thomas

Gravação do Ano

DtMF Bad Bunny

Manchild Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety Doechii

Wildflower Billie Eilish

Abracadabra Lady Gaga

Luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA

The Subway Chappell Roan

APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars

Música do Ano

Golden HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Luther Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Manchild Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower Billie Eilish

DtMF Bad Bunny

Abracadabra Lady Gaga

Anxiety Doechii

APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Sounds Of Kumbha Sounds Of Kumbha (Índia)

No Sign of Weakness Burna Boy (Nigéria)

Eclairer le monde Light the World Youssou NDour (Senegal)

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) Shakti (Reino Unido/Índia)

Chapter III: We Return To Light Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar (Índia)

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

Debí Tirar Más Fotos Bad Bunny

Mixteip J Balvin

Ferxxo Vol. X: Sagrado Feid

Naiki Nicki Nicole

EUB Deluxe Trueno

Sinfónico (En Vivo) Yandel

Melhor Álbum de R&B



Beloved Giveon

Why Not More? Coco Jones

The Crown Ledisi

Escape Room Teyana Taylor

Mutt Leon Thomas

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Let God Sort Em Out Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)

Glorious GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly JID

GNX Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia Tyler, The Creator

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Private Music Deftones

I Quit HAIM

From Zero Linkin Park

Never Enough Turnstile

Idols Yungblud

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal

Swag Justin Bieber

Mans Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful Miley Cyrus

Mayhem Lady Gaga

Ive Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) Teddy Swims

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

Daisies Justin Bieber

Manchild Sabrina Carpenter

Disease Lady Gaga

The Subway Chappell Roan

Messy Lola Young

Melhor Performance Pop em Duo/Grupo

Defying Gravity Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami)

Gabriela Katseye

APT. Rosé & Bruno Mars

30 for 30 SZA & Kendrick LamarMelhor Álbum Dance / Eletrônico

Eusexua FKA twigs

Ten Days Fred again..

Fancy That PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale RÜFÜS DU SOL

F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3* Skrillex

Música para Mídia Visual

As Alive As You Need Me To Be Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Tron: Ares)

Golden HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

I Lied to You Sinners

Never Too Late Elton John & Brandi Carlile (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional

Dollar a Day Charley Crockett

American Romance Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman Margo Price

Aint In It For My Health Zach Top

Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo

Patterns Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. The Machine Eric Church

Beautifully Broken Jelly Roll

Postcard From Texas Miranda Lambert



Produtor do Ano (Não-Clássico)

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Compositor do Ano (Não-Clássico)

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

